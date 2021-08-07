What’s Going On With Jumanji 4? Here’s What Dwayne Johnson’s Producing Partner Says

Lately, we have heard a good deal of news break around Disney’s new hybrid release model for their films. In case you do not know, when the pandemic began, Disney looked for a way to continue to release films they had ready to go for a theatrical release, even if the theaters were not open. With the debut of the live-action Mulan, Disney created Premier Access, which is an arm of Disney+. Premier Access allows Guests to purchase a theatrical film for $29.99 as long as they are subscribed to the streaming service. Once purchased, viewers can watch the film as many times as they would like, as long as they continue their Disney+ subscription.