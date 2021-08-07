What’s Going On With Jumanji 4? Here’s What Dwayne Johnson’s Producing Partner Says
Transforming a beloved children’s book into a multi-million dollar movie franchise can’t be an easy endeavor. But the team behind the Jumanji film series seems to have figured out a pretty good formula. The 21st century reboot has proven to be successful, thanks in large part to the star power of its cast, led by Dwayne Johnson. The actors’ producing partner has signaled that fans can expect more to come, too, after giving an update on where things stand with Jumanji 4.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0