Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Springsteen Makes an Olympic Comeback and Wins Her First Medal

By Corinne Heller
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen has officially rocked her first Olympics and will bring home a shiny silver medal. On Saturday, Aug. 7, she and her U.S. equestrian jumping teammates came in second place at the team show jumping final at the...

