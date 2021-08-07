Special Weather Statement issued for Kershaw, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kershaw; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sumter and lee counties through 700 PM EDT At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Camden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden, Bishopville, Lugoff, Cassatt, Goodale State Park, Bethune, Lucknow, Manville, North Central High School, Dekalb, North Towne Square Shopping Center, Antioch, Midway Elementary School and Woodward Airfield. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 94 and 119. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH