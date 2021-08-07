Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior .THERE IS AN INCREASING RISK FOR FLOODING LATE TUESDAY MORNING THRU LATE WEDNESDAY. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening * A disturbance located 205 miles southeast of Guadalupe will move west- northwestward towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity associated with this feature is late Tuesday morning into Wednesday while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of the southern and eastern third of Puerto Rico. * Expect rainfall accumulations between 2 and 3 with isolated higher amounts across portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals between 1 and 2 with isolated higher amounts. As a result, there is an increasing potential for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday evening particularly across portions of south and east Puerto Rico.