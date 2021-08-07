Cancel
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fountain City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Richmond, Centerville, Fountain City, Greens Fork, Bethel, Economy, Whitewater, Interstate 70 at Exit 145, Middleboro and Williamsburg. This includes I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 144 and 151. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

