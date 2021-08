The Chicago Bears have a number of young players that could be ready to breakout in 2021. Justin Fields leads a talented pack showing out at camp. The Chicago Bears and the entire Bears fan base are collectively and rightfully pumped about the early reports on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears traded a lot to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft and acquire Fields, and for a franchise with a brain trust (HC Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace) in danger of potentially losing their jobs, making the move to get Fields might just keep that duo in Chicago.