Tokyo, JP

Tokyo bar celebrates all things Texas

By Candy Rodriguez
KXAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Nexstar) — Tokyo 2020 wraps up this weekend, and our Nexstar team is getting ready to come home. But before they leave, deep in the heart of Tokyo, they’re experiencing a little piece of Texas. Country music isn’t something you’d expect to hear coming from a small bar in...

Texas State
#Tokyo#Texas Country Music#Television#Nexstar#Lone Star State#Texans#Kxan News App
Tokyo, JP
