Bella Hadid Looks Extra 2000s in Lipstick-Print Top and Black Adidas Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZC1CC_0bL3mbwi00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid’s latest outfit continued her streak for early 2000s-inspired looks.

The model was spotted in New York City in a cropped white tank top, featuring a lipstick kiss print. The piece’s bright red pattern was faded around the sides, as if it was spray-painted on. It also boasted a casual crewneck fit, providing comfortable upper body coverage. Hadid wore the top with a wide-leg pair of black jeans, adding to her outfit’s aughts nature.

Crop tops and wider-fitting jeans, as well as painted-on graphics, were all the rage in the early 2000s, worn by stars like Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton at the time. Hadid accessorized her look with a variety of jewelry, including a Bvlgari gold-chain necklace with a ruby pendant, a matching gold Cartier watch and several breaded bracelets and hair ties. Her look was complete with a black face mask and a black-and-red Marlboro Adventure Team baseball cap.

When it came to shoes, Hadid kept hers casual with a pair of men’s Adidas’ Samba sneakers. The vegan kicks boasted dark black soles, as well as black suede uppers punctuated with the athletic brands’ signature three stripes in stark white. The sneakers smoothly paired with the black and white tones throughout Hadid’s outfit, while adding a sporty and laid-back element to it. The low-top skater silhouette, an additional hallmark of early 2000’s style, added an effortless and similarly nostalgic vibe to the rest of her look.

The aughts have been trending all year long, thanks to the rise of the nostalgic era on social media platforms like TikTok. Hadid’s skater sneakers, wide-leg pants and cropped crewneck tank-top fit right into the trend, which has also spawned shoulder bags, rectangular sunglasses and bucket hats as must-have items of the moment.

Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo and Zendaya have all worn outfits featuring early 2000s-inspired pieces, as well. Hadid is no stranger to the movement, though, having worn looks that include trends of the era like matching cardigan-and-skirt sets and low-rise jeans.

The Marc Jacobs model can often be seen at events and red carpets in edgy ensembles that feature sheer fabric, crystals and her go-to red and black colors by labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy, Roberto Cavalli and Alexandre Vauthier. Hadid is known across the fashion industry for her grungy style, frequently wearing studded and vintage-inspired shoes by Prada, Christian Louboutin, Dr. Martens and more. When off-duty, she regularly dons sporty sneakers by New Balance and Salomon, as well as Adidas.

Slip on a pair of black sneakers this summer, inspired by Bella Hadid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaVkc_0bL3mbwi00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Samba sneakers, $90 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7ZAy_0bL3mbwi00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Veja SDU Mix Media sneakers, $125 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtuI3_0bL3mbwi00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Zadig & Voltaire stud-embellished sneakers, $258 .

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s edgy style evolution over the years.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Lizzo
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Zendaya
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Britney Spears
#Adidas Sneakers#Adidas Samba#Marlboro Adventure Team#Tiktok#Prada#New Balance#Saks Fifth Avenue#Zadig Voltaire
