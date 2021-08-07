Light Accents for Dressing Rooms

You’ll most likely find one in a living room, but just about any table that sits at the end or side of a piece of furniture can be considered an accent table. And whether it be a small end table or larger, coffee table-type space, the right accent table can help pull a room’s style together, add color or texture, and round out a space. A balanced, matching set of furniture can make a room look clean and sharp. But there's no rule saying furniture needs to match, and varying a few elements— like several accent tables— is an easy way to add flair while showcasing your personal style.