Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Light Accents for Dressing Rooms

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.interior-deluxe.com/blogs/spaces/light-accents-for-dressing-rooms. The first thing people need to acknowledge regarding dressing rooms is that this space is as important as any other room in the house. The reasons that make the above statement true are various, starting with the fact that the dressing room is where you store all your clothes, shoes, and accessories and ending with the fact that here you make most of the choices for the day that is about to start or end.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Bulbs#Light Fixture#The Room#Pendant Light#Accents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Common Bathroom Items That Are Probably Taking Up Precious Counter Space (Including Your Toothbrush!)

Your bathroom is a sanctuary. It’s where you get ready for the day, unwind from stressful moments, and answer the call of nature. It’s also where you store so many essentials, from toothbrushes to serums to hair tools and accessories. However, these essentials can start to take over precious bathroom counter space if you’re not careful, and if you live in a smaller space, you’ll know that every inch counts.
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
Home & Garden963xke.com

Homebuyers Pay More When They See These Paint Colors…

Sellers haven’t had a hard time selling homes lately, but a new survey from Zillow reveals you can get up to $5,000 more for your home if you paint your walls certain colors. They found light blue is currently the most popular color for bathrooms, and participants said a light...
Interior DesignDomaine

27 of the Prettiest Small White Kitchens We've Ever Seen

Every now and then, an interior design trend becomes so pervasive that it deserves to be called a phenomenon. And one quick look at Instagram would suggest the small white kitchen has earned the label. Small white kitchens aren’t as strange or eye-catching as some other trends. In fact, they’re...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

This Chinese house blends minimalism and red accents

A minimalist aesthetic of clean surfaces and neutral, light colours blends with red accents in this Chinese house in Xinxi Town. The project, a new-build family residence in the heart of the city’s Zhongsanhe Village, a bustling area that retains a traditional feel, is the brainchild of Chinese practice AD Architecture. Named Red Box, the house is a geometric composition that resembles an architectural Tetris game from the outside, while revealing a haven of calm inside.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

9 Laundry Tips That Prove Vinegar Is Liquid Magic

Believe it or not, vinegar is a cleaning powerhouse — especially when it comes to doing the laundry. Vinegar is an all-natural (not to mention, inexpensive) solution for softening water, pre-treating stains, and enhancing regular store-bought laundry detergents. It’s also safe to use in both high-efficiency and standard machines. So, wash away your worries with these need-to-know laundry tips.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

78 Glam Gold Accents And Accessories For Your Interior

If you love luxury and glam looks, then add some gold accents to your interior. Gold is universal for any season and many types of décor but I think in fall it’s especially actual. How can you bring gold in and what to mix it with?. Gold goes well with...
Shoppinghunker.com

13 Dorm Room Lighting Ideas That Aren’t LED Strip Lights

As much as we love LED strip lights and fairy lights, they've become quite the staple in dorm rooms. Anything beats the dreary overhead lighting you can find in most dorms, but if you're looking to switch it up, we've got you covered. From upgraded string lights to modern table lamps, check out 13 stylish lights to elevate your dorm room, below.
Interior Designhousetipster.com

Your Guide to Living Room Accent Tables

You’ll most likely find one in a living room, but just about any table that sits at the end or side of a piece of furniture can be considered an accent table. And whether it be a small end table or larger, coffee table-type space, the right accent table can help pull a room’s style together, add color or texture, and round out a space. A balanced, matching set of furniture can make a room look clean and sharp. But there's no rule saying furniture needs to match, and varying a few elements— like several accent tables— is an easy way to add flair while showcasing your personal style.
ShoppingPosted by
The Hill

Choose from a variety of discounted lamps to light up any room

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Small additions to home decor can create a major boost in the look of a place, and sometimes change an entire setting in ways you didn't anticipate. While searching for the right fit to step up the aesthetics of any layout, too many people pay unnecessary prices and get less than advertised.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
northfortynews

Dress to Impress

Whatever be the occasion, you should always dress to impress. This is the reason why you need to spend a few minutes in order to find the right outfit to wear on an occasion. Your sense of dressing must reflect your whole personality and character. So, spending a few extra minutes on your dress selection never goes to waste. More importantly, when you look good, you feel good and confident.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Light your room in a whole new way with these color-changing LED bulbs at about $7 each

TLDR: Change up the vibe in your room, save energy, and save money with this GoSund 75W LED Smart RGB Color Changing Light Bulbs package. If you’ve been quietly going about your business and hoping that the move away from the standard incandescent light bulb toward light-emitting diode (LED) models would somehow change course, we hate to break it to you, but…it’s not gonna happen.
Apparelstmarynow.com

wedding dress

Because fashion preferences were once ornate and dependent on precise fits, ready-to-wear clothing really did not become widely available until the early 20th century.
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Lighting Fixtures, Gorgeous Chandeliers and Pendant Lights for Dining Room Decorating

Modern lighting fixtures offer beautiful designs for every decorating style, personal taste, and budget. Formal or country room decorating ideas look bright and stylish with a modern chandelier. Attractive dining room decorating, combined with a beautiful chandelier, can turn casual dining into a festive, gourmet experience. Here is the Lushome collection of dining room designs showing off their gorgeous lighting fixtures.
Interior DesignLa Crosse Tribune

Can’t paint your home? Try these 5 paint-free alternatives instead

Renting an apartment or house is a cost-effective option for anyone who’s making their first foray into the real estate world or moving somewhere new — No home remodeling costs! No cost of selling a house to worry about! — but living in a temporary space can cramp anyone’s interior design game. Although you pay a monthly rent, someone else ultimately owns the property and your rental agreement dictates what you can and cannot do to the space. Chances are, you can’t drill big holes into the walls, add a carpet to your bedroom or replace your kitchen’s awful backsplash.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

6 Best Patio Awning Ideas

Make your patio more fun and functional by adding an awning. The protection and privacy make your patio everyone's favorite outdoor living space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

21 of the best small bedroom chairs for a country-inspired home

Multifunctional rooms are a gift in any household, especially if space is of a premium. And whilst our bedrooms should be used first and foremost as a sanctuary to escape the day to day, they are increasingly becoming a place to work, to read, and to unwind with Netflix of an evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy