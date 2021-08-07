Cancel
Ashland, MO

Hazardous materials incident temporarily shuts down Ashland pool

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ)

Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Southern Boone Fire responded to a hazardous materials incident at the Ashland pool.

When crews arrived, they found a strong smell of Chlorine in the air. The pool and surrounding area were evacuated and the Columbia fire department hazardous materials team was asked to respond.

It was reported to fire units that two different Chlorines were mixed together in an effort to clean the pool. The chemicals reacted with each other causing them to let off gas in the building next to the pool.

One person that was evaluated for breathing problems on scene but was not transported.

Once on scene, the Columbia hazmat team was able to mitigate the chemicals and ensure the area was safe.

The pool needs to have a pool company come check the system before they could reopen.

Southern Boone Fire would like to remind the public that mixing chemicals, even if it’s the same chemical from different makers, can be dangerous.

