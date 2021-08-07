Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Wallace, or 14 miles east of Sharon Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winona and Monument. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH