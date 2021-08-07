Severe Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wichita THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov
