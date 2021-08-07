Five-bedroom pool home tops the sales list in Flagler County

A house in Palm Coast Plantation was the top real estate transaction for the week of July 1-7 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. Ryan and Ashley Seifert, and Dennis and Diane Lanigan, of Palm Coast, sold 280 Riverwalk Drive S. to Vincent and Cynthia Iocona, of Palm Coast, for $805,000. Built in 2019, the house is a 5/3.5 and has a swimming pool and 3,365 square feet. Following is a partial list of other transactions for the week.