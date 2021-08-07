Air Quality Alert issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson; Yuma AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM SUNDAY UNTIL 900 AM MONDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Sedgwick, Logan, Larimer, Crowley, Jackson, Phillips, Weld, Morgan, Boulder, Yuma, Broomfield, Washington, Adams, Gilpin, Denver, Clear Creek, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lake, Park, Lincoln, Teller, Cheyenne, El Paso, Chaffee, Fremont, Kiowa, Pueblo, Custer, Bent, Prowers, Otero, Huerfano, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Las Animas, Baca, Costilla and Conejos Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Julesburg, Sterling, Fort Collins, Ordway, Walden, Holyoke, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Boulder, Wray, Broomfield, Akron, Brighton, Central City, Denver, Georgetown, Deer Trail, Littleton, Golden, Castle Rock, Kiowa, Burlington, Leadville, Fairplay, Limon, Cripple Creek, Cheyenne Wells, Colorado Springs, Buena Vista, Salida, Canon City, Eads, Pueblo, Westcliffe, Las Animas, Lamar, La Junta, Walsenburg, Del Norte, South Fork, Alamosa, Kim, Trinidad, Springfield, San Luis and Conejos. WHEN...800 AM Sunday August 08 to 900 AM Monday August 09 IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from California wildfires will continue to move into Colorado and spread across the plains of eastern Colorado throughout the day on Sunday, and into Monday morning. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.