Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CIMARRON COUNTY At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Felt, or 14 miles southwest of Boise City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Boise City and Felt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
