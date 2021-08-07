Cancel
Archuleta County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-08 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Archuleta; Delta; Dolores; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Hinsdale; La Plata; Mesa; Moffat; Montezuma; Montrose; Ouray; Pitkin; Rio Blanco; Routt; San Juan; San Miguel AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM SUNDAY UNTIL 900 AM MONDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Moffat, Routt, Grand, Rio Blanco, Eagle, Summit, Garfield, Pitkin, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma, La Plata, Saguache, San Juan, Hinsdale, Mineral and Archuleta Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs, Kremmling, Meeker, Rangely, Eagle, Vail, Breckenridge, Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Grand Junction, Delta, Gunnison, Montrose, Nucla, Ouray, Telluride, Dove Creek, Cortez, Durango, Hermosa, Honeyville, Rockwood, Saguache, Silverton, Lake City, Creede and Pagosa Springs. WHEN...800 AM Sunday August 08 to 900 AM Monday August 09 IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from California wildfires will continue to move into Colorado Sunday, affecting western and central Colorado on Sunday and Monday. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

alerts.weather.gov

