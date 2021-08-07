Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Northeastern Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Eva, or 10 miles southwest of Elkhart, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Keyes, Eva and Sturgis. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH