Vernon County, WI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Vernon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN VERNON COUNTY At 511 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. Widespread flooding on Coon Creek in Coon Valley has been reported with water nearing the Highway 14 Bridge. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Westby, Stoddard, Coon Valley, La Farge, Ontario, Chaseburg, Bloomingdale, Jersey Valley County Park, Newry, Avalanche, County Roads D And P, Irish Ridge, Highway 82 And County D, Spring Ridge, Potts Corners, County Roads B And Y, Esofea, Rockton, Runge Hollow and Wildcat Mountain State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

