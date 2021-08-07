Cancel
Broomfield, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld ACTION DAY FOR MULTIPLE POLLUTANTS FROM 400 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 400 PM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Saturday August 07 to 400 PM Sunday August 08 IMPACTS...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non- ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021. Wildfire smoke from California and other western states are expected to increase fine particulate matter concentrations to the Unhealthy Category throughout the northern front range on Saturday and Sunday. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Saturday and Sunday. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

