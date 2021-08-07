Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

8 Important Ways to Keep Your Private Information Safe Online

By Sergio Velasquez
idropnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, we’re always online. It doesn’t matter where you are, you probably have an internet connection; albeit not always a great one. The internet is the quickest and easiest way to stay close to your friends and family, and it can also help you share your hobbies, daily activities, or just keep you updated on the news. However, even if it’s great being online, it creates a few risks, especially when it comes to your information. Whether it’s big companies, hackers, or public institutions – many entities want to learn as much about you as possible. And sometimes, their methods aren’t what you might call “legal.” No one should try to get your data without your consent; that’s why you need to protect your information and make it harder for people to access your devices. Continue reading to learn 8 Ways to Keep Your Private Information Safe Online.

www.idropnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Updates#Asap#Strongpassword#Overshare#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record. Depending on the state that you live in,...
POTUSWashington Post

Lots of apps use your personal contacts. Few will tell you what they do with them.

Gabriela Buendia tries to take every precaution when it comes to information about her patients. The therapist uses encrypted video apps for virtual sessions, stores charts in HIPAA-compliant applications and doesn’t reach out to her clients on social media. She said she never saves her patients’ phone numbers on her smartphone either.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Zoom will pay $ 85 million for violating user privacy and sharing data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Saturday, the company Zoom Video Communications , owner of the famous video calling app , settled a lawsuit for allegedly violating the privacy of its users . In an out-of-court settlement, the company promised to pay $ 85 million to users who accuse it of sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn , as well as allowing hackers to break into private meetings .
Cell PhonesZDNet

How to find and remove spyware from your phone

Our digital selves, more and more, are becoming part of our full identity. The emails we send, the conversations we have over social media -- both private and public -- as well as photos we share, the videos we watch, and the websites we visit all contribute to our digital personas.
TechnologyPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: Apple can’t protect your privacy. But you can

Privacy is Apple’s brand. The company brags that it has created “the most secure consumer platform in the world” — but its pretenses are misleading, and that does real harm. Last month, researchers led by Amnesty International revealed that an Israeli company had developed spyware that had breached the vaunted...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard

Want to know how to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard without waiting for the official release of Google's latest mobile operating system? The new Android 12 Privacy Dashboard feature is actually available to anyone with an Android phone right now, although ironically you may have to compromise your device's safety to try it.
Public Safetykomando.com

Free check to see if your router has been hacked by criminals

The internet is a crazy place. Not only do marketers and advertisers follow your every move, but there are also hackers and scammers lurking in the dark corners, ready to pounce on your personal information. At least marketers and advertisers want to make money off of you. The hackers and...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Oh, Facebook changed its privacy settings again

Ever considerate of its users, Facebook has determined that its privacy settings needed a bit of a shuffle to keep things clear and easy to find. To that end they’ve taken the “privacy settings” settings and scattered them mischievously among the other categories. “We’ve redesigned our entire settings menu on...
Technologykomando.com

Before your next Google search, beware of these spam ads distributing malware

A preferred method for cybercriminals to deliver malware is through phishing emails and spam messages. It has generally yielded enough victims for them to use those tactics continually. But criminals are also exploring different ways of beating antivirus systems. We know that cybercriminals aren’t content with using the same techniques....
Family RelationshipsDaily News-Record

Five Ways To Help Protect Your Family Online

From listening to music to ordering groceries to working from home, almost all aspects of our daily lives are connected to the internet in some way. But our always-connected nature can come with risks: According to the FBI’s 2020 Internet Crime Report, the bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Center averaged almost 15,000 complaints a week and recorded $4.1 billion in victim losses in 2020.
Public Safetykomando.com

Security tip: Next time you stay at a hotel, turn on your VPN

Did you know the average American spends more than 24 hours each week online? That is a huge chunk of time. If you’re one of the many people who have multiple devices regularly accessing the internet, you probably know you need a secure connection to protect sensitive data. The best way to do this is with a virtual private network or VPN.
Internetvaldostaceo.com

Staying Safe Online—The Importance of Secure Websites

Many of us spend a significant part of our work and personal lives online. That trend is not likely to change, but we should take a few precautions to ensure we are protecting ourselves. One important step is making sure we are accessing safe websites. During your web browsing you...
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

3 Tips to Keep Your Team Safe with Technology

Teaching your employees about safety when using pieces of technology, such as cellphones and computers, can help them to avoid falling prey to scammers and viruses alike. Although these systems have been around for many years now, cybercrime has continued to rise. Giving some form of training regarding cyber-security and general safety can help your employees, both when they are at work, and in their personal lives.
Technologyapppicker.com

VPN Unlimited - Fast & Private

Enjoy Faster Unlimited Connections with VPN Unlimited. If you want a secure and private connection when browsing the web, then you should give VPN Unlimited a serious look. This is a virtual private network service that offers unlimited traffic bandwidth for multiple devices. VPNs are typically used for anonymous web...

Comments / 0

Community Policy