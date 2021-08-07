Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Sinner, 19, beats Brooksby, 20, to reach final in Washington

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9fEE_0bL3jUT200

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jannik Sinner arrived at the Citi Open on a four-match losing streak. Now the 19-year-old from Italy is one victory from becoming the tournament's youngest champion since 2008.

The fifth-seeded Sinner reached his fourth ATP final and stopped the run of 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby by beating him 7-6 (2), 6-1 on Saturday at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Sinner was the only seeded player to reach the semifinals in Washington. The last teen to win the event was Juan Martin del Potro in 2008, a year before he won his only Grand Slam title in New York.

On Sunday, Sinner will face 2015 champion Kei Nishikori or Mackie McDonald. Nishikori, who owns 12 titles and was the runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open, last reached an ATP final in 2019; McDonald never has been that far at a tour-level event.

On Saturday, Brooksby moved to the verge of grabbing the opener, holding three set points when he was up 6-5 and got to love-40 while Sinner served.

But right there is where Brooksby faltered for really the first time all week, suddenly deserted by the backhands and drop shots that have been been the bedrock of his success during a breakthrough season in which he raised his ranking from outside the top 300 to 130th.

On the brink of relinquishing the set, Sinner grabbed the next five points to hold for 6-all — or, more accurately, Brooksby frittered away the next five points.

A backhand return landed wide. A sliced backhand found the net. A backhand return of an 89 mph second serve landed long. A forehand sailed long to close a 12-stroke exchange. Another backhand return of a second serve, this one at 90 mph, missed the mark. Just like that, Brooksby’s best chance to seize control slipped away.

In the ensuing tiebreaker, Sinner was by far better. Brooksby’s mistakes continued to mount.

The American tried a drop shot that Sinner got to and tapped over the net for a winner to begin things. The set — the first one Brooksby lost in five matches — concluded with a drop shot into the net.

The denouement perhaps reflected the gulf in experience that favors the younger of the two. Brooksby had appeared in a total of nine ATP matches before Monday, 80 fewer than Sinner, who already has been to the French Open quarterfinals — he lost to 13-time champion at Roland Garros each of the past two years.

Grabbing the second set required far less effort.

Sinner never faced a break point and went ahead 3-1 when another drop shot by Brooksby wasn’t as effective as he would have liked, eventually leading to a game-ending overhead winner.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Ap#Atp#Californian#Mcdonald#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Miami QB D'Eriq King scores sponsor deal with NHL's Panthers

The Florida Panthers have signed a quarterback. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has become the first college player to sign an endorsement deal with the Panthers, the NHL team announced Monday. King will appear at some Panthers games and events, plus engage with fans on social media and produce digital content.
NBAPosted by
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Hornets give coach Borrego a multiyear extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach James Borrego, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Borrego is expected to sign the deal Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Rox say fan yells at mascot, Miami player hears racial slur

DENVER — (AP) — The Colorado Rockies said a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger and not a racial slur. The Black player who was batting at the time isn’t so sure. Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson said he didn’t hear the fan shouting during Sunday’s game...

Comments / 0

Community Policy