Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

How to watch Ciryl Gane vs Derrick Lewis live stream on ESPN Plus; actual fight time, UFC 265 odds, card, pay per view cost, TV price (8/7/21)

By Tim Brown
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC 265 is underway as one of the most exciting heavyweight fights of the year takes center stage at a sold-out Toyota Center in Houston where versatile French phenomenon Ciryl Gane (9-0-0) puts his undefeated UFC record and No. 3 ranking on the line against experienced knockout artist and No. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis (25-7-0, 1 NC) who is fighting in front of his hometown crowd. This main event fight between Lewis and Gane will crown an interim heavyweight champion in UFC until a title fight featuring the No. 1 ranked current heavyweight belt holder Francis Ngannou can be arranged.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Person
Song Yadong
Person
Casey Kenney
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Vince Morales
Person
Jessica Penne
Person
Michael Chiesa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Cable Tv#Combat#Espn Plus#Toyota Center#French#Espn Ppv#Espn2#Oregonian Oregonlive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane full fight video preview for UFC 265 PPV main event

With UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in timeout, the promotion will ask top-ranked contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane to battle for the substitute strap in the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Check out their fight video...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265 start time, TV schedule for Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

The UFC 265 start time and TV schedule for the Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane fight card at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

Ciryl Gane has vowed to be a fighter who accepts any opponent at any time, and the undefeated heavyweight prospect kept his word by agreeing to fight Derrick Lewis for the interim title Saturday in the main event of UFC 265 in Houston. The main UFC 265 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center. The third-ranked Gane already has fought twice in 2021 and went the distance just six weeks ago in a victory over seasoned veteran Alexander Volkov. But the French fighter told the media this week there was no way he was turning down a chance to fight for the interim belt despite the short notice. The second-ranked Lewis is coming off a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in February.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 265: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Lewis vs. Gane’ Commentary

Join us Saturday night, August 7, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 265 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions, which will begin at 10PM ET, around the start of the Featured Prelim bout between Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green, OR at the start of the Main Card opener for the Interim Heavyweight Title between Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis and Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’’ Gane. The event is being broadcast by ESPN+ from the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas – with a full capacity live crowd.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Lewis vs Gane

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) does not want Cyril Gane to win tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) at UFC 265, which takes place inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). In fact, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone alive who does not share genetic...
TV & VideosTom's Guide

Hulu Live vs YouTube TV vs Sling vs DirecTV Stream: Face-off!

This Hulu Live vs YouTube TV and Sling vs DirecTV Stream face-off compares four of the top live TV streaming services, which differ in key ways. While most have raised their rates to the same price, one is still much cheaper — while another is having issues with one of the best streaming device platforms. But which of these cable TV alternatives, deserves to be the way you stream TV?
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
UFCvelillum.com

UFC 265 Stream: How to Watch Lewis vs.Gane live free stream from anywhere

Are you a UFC 265 boxing lover? Looking for the best story to watch Lewis VS Gane live free stream? If you are in the right place, here you can find out, how to watch the free Lewis VS Gane live stream. UFC 265 spends billions of dollars every year to watch the game. But there is a free option for you, you can save money through this option. These games have become so popular that websites are crowded for live viewing. Online you will find some websites that allow you to enjoy live Steam games for free! So if you want to enjoy UFC 265 live game for free, read the rest of the article carefully.

Comments / 0

Community Policy