How to watch Ciryl Gane vs Derrick Lewis live stream on ESPN Plus; actual fight time, UFC 265 odds, card, pay per view cost, TV price (8/7/21)
UFC 265 is underway as one of the most exciting heavyweight fights of the year takes center stage at a sold-out Toyota Center in Houston where versatile French phenomenon Ciryl Gane (9-0-0) puts his undefeated UFC record and No. 3 ranking on the line against experienced knockout artist and No. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis (25-7-0, 1 NC) who is fighting in front of his hometown crowd. This main event fight between Lewis and Gane will crown an interim heavyweight champion in UFC until a title fight featuring the No. 1 ranked current heavyweight belt holder Francis Ngannou can be arranged.www.oregonlive.com
