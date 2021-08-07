Michael Thomas ghosted Saints this offseason following ankle injury?

It's safe to say that there was a communication breakdown between Michael Thomas and the Saints. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas underwent ankle surgery in June and will miss the start of the 2021 season. However, it appears he might have been ready for the beginning of the campaign if he communicated with the Saints during the offseason.

According to Jeff Duncan of Nola.com, the Saints medical staff initially examined Thomas' injured ankle and advised him to undergo surgery. The star receiver then went to get a second opinion, and a doctor recommended a conservative approach that would allow the ankle to heal with rehab.

Thomas opted for the conservative approach in March, a decision the Saints supported, according to Duncan. Then for "unknown reasons," Thomas "fell out of communication" with the franchise.

"He did not return multiple calls over the next three months," Duncan writes. "Then-Saints trainer Beau Lowery, wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson and head coach Sean Payton all tried to reach Thomas. None of their calls were taken or returned."

When the three-time Pro Bowler returned to the Saints in June, he wasn't fully recovered and was forced to undergo surgery on his ankle.

Because of Thomas' injury, the Saints signed veteran receiver Chris Hogan and moved Ty Montgomery from running back to wideout. That move resulted in New Orleans signing Devonta Freeman to replace Montgomery.

If Thomas had kept in touch with the Saints this summer, he might be getting ready for Week 1. For now, New Orleans will be without its best receiver to beginning the upcoming campaign.

Playing through injuries, Thomas had 40 catches for 438 yards last season with no touchdowns in seven games, all career-lows. The 28-year-old recorded four consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus yards before the 2020 season.