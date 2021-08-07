Cancel
Flight cancellation chaos

By Courtenay Brown
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been the travel week from hell for Americans across the country. Driving the news: Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines was at the forefront of a disastrous few days of flight cancellations. It was a perfect storm of bad weather, IT outages and not enough people to staff flights — as...

Axios

Axios

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

California State
