Loki Director Reveals The Scene Jonathan Majors Improvised As He Who Remains

It’s likely that a lot of people knew to expect Jonathan Majors at some point in the Loki series since anything dealing with time was bound to bring certain characters out of the woodwork, and Kang the Conqueror is definitely one of them. Ever since Majors was cast in the next Ant-Man and Wasp movie it’s been well-known that his time as Kang was coming, but trying to predict when and where he was going to show up was bound to be a little difficult. Plus, the way he played the role in the finale of the Loki series was great enough that people now have to wonder what might come next since the benevolent version of He Who Remains is dead thanks to Sylvie, meaning that the other versions are free to do what they want, and it would appear that fracturing the timelines is their first order of business. This is made quite evident by the way the first season ends, as the Time Keepers are gone, and Kang has tipped his hand in being featured within the TVA in all his glory. Jonathan actually had this to say in this interview via Geektyrant: