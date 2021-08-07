Loki Director Reveals The Scene Jonathan Majors Improvised As He Who Remains
Loki was full of twists and surprises that kept viewers guessing each week, all while Marvel’s favorite trickster sought to redeem himself. The one surprise fans probably didn’t see coming was the reveal of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror. His madcap performance in the Season 1 finale, “For All Time, Always,” left viewers wanting more of his character, and who can blame them? Marvel fans were likely stunned by what transpired in the Citadel at the End of Time, partially due to Majors' incredible performance. Now, series director Kate Herron has revealed a scene that the Emmy-nominated Lovecraft Country star completely improvised in the finale.www.cinemablend.com
