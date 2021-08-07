Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Loki Director Reveals The Scene Jonathan Majors Improvised As He Who Remains

By Adreon Patterson
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Loki was full of twists and surprises that kept viewers guessing each week, all while Marvel’s favorite trickster sought to redeem himself. The one surprise fans probably didn’t see coming was the reveal of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror. His madcap performance in the Season 1 finale, “For All Time, Always,” left viewers wanting more of his character, and who can blame them? Marvel fans were likely stunned by what transpired in the Citadel at the End of Time, partially due to Majors' incredible performance. Now, series director Kate Herron has revealed a scene that the Emmy-nominated Lovecraft Country star completely improvised in the finale.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Majors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improvisation#Yale#Marvel#Lovecraft Country#Entertainment Weekly#Ant Man#Disney#Cinemablend Contributor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Reveals Identity Of Season 1 Finale’s Mystery Spaceship

Prepare to be disappointed, Fantastic Four fans, because Loki director Kate Herron has confirmed the identity of the mysterious spaceship that was glimpsed during the opening moments of the Season 1 finale, and sadly it has nothing to do with how Reed Richards, Sue Storm, brother Johnny and Ben Grimm became exposed to cosmic radiation and gained superpowers.
MoviesCollider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Photo Reveals Doctor Strange and Teases MCU Version of FEAST

Fans are clamoring for a trailer for the hotly anticipated upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while that still has yet to arrive, a set photo has been released that could tease some of the developments. Courtesy of Twitter user @3CFilm, the photo teases Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on the left waving to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) outside of what is likely the Sanctum Sanctorum. The photo also shows a truck in the background with the FEAST logo, a tease that has a lot more than initially meets the eye.
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki Director Says She Wanted to "Normalize" the God of Mischief's Sexuality

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios' standalone Loki series undoubtedly changed the way we see the God of Mischief in more ways than one. Much like in the comics, the beloved Asgardian is now canonically gender-fluid in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his coming-out story surely made headlines during Pride Month. One of the people who are totally happy with Loki's sexuality finally being addressed in the franchise is director Kate Herron herself.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Marvel Fans Find Interesting, Synced-Up End Scenes in WANDAVISION and LOKI

Marvel fans have spied an interesting overlay in the two final episodes of WandaVision and Loki. When matching up the two episodes run times, it seems as though the events in each are matching up. It’s evident in the scene when we see Jonathan Majors’ character Kang The Conqueror breaking through the threshold in which he no longer knows what is going to happen next. We see the flashes of red in the background as they are being produced by Wanda’s transformation into The Scarlet Witch, and it also most looks like Kang is physically responding to it.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Jonathan Majors Explains What It’s Like To Play The Villain in Loki

It’s likely that a lot of people knew to expect Jonathan Majors at some point in the Loki series since anything dealing with time was bound to bring certain characters out of the woodwork, and Kang the Conqueror is definitely one of them. Ever since Majors was cast in the next Ant-Man and Wasp movie it’s been well-known that his time as Kang was coming, but trying to predict when and where he was going to show up was bound to be a little difficult. Plus, the way he played the role in the finale of the Loki series was great enough that people now have to wonder what might come next since the benevolent version of He Who Remains is dead thanks to Sylvie, meaning that the other versions are free to do what they want, and it would appear that fracturing the timelines is their first order of business. This is made quite evident by the way the first season ends, as the Time Keepers are gone, and Kang has tipped his hand in being featured within the TVA in all his glory. Jonathan actually had this to say in this interview via Geektyrant:
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Star Says She Expected Backlash To Loki/Sylvie Romance

Disney Plus series Loki may have ended a couple of weeks ago, but we’re still analyzing and breaking down even the smallest moments in the six-episode Marvel Cinematic Universe show, which has set the stage for the rest of Phase Four’s heroes cowering in fear as multiple variants of Kang the Conqueror seek to ignite a second multiversal war.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki ending theory: Marvel has already revealed who will beat Kang

If Kang the Conqueror is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Thanos, who’s the franchise’s new Tony Stark?. In other words, who will be the hero capable of rising to defeat Kang? Loki Season 1 moves quickly to set up the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) as an immensely powerful villain, and the show’s nonchalant treatment of Thanos’ beloved Infinity Stones establishes that Kang’s time-traveling abilities and expertise makes him an even more dangerous force than the Mad Titan.
MoviesComicBook

Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence on How the Marvel Villain Will Be Different From Loki Variant

Loki star Jonathan Majors has broken his silence on how the Marvel villain is going to change over time. When He Who Remains stepped out of that elevator in Episode 6 of the Disney+ series, fans went through the roof. However, the next time you see Majors on screen, he’ll probably be playing a variant of the same character. The Kang actor discussed this change in Assembled on Disney+. The short documentary covers everything about that season finale of Loki. Majors was a big secret heading into the final week, and it paid off. He Who Remains was basically feeling the effects of so many lifetimes in that citadel alone. That’s why the actor’s performance has this sort of playful looseness to it. He’s basically all-powerful, but also intensely lonely. Fans should know that this probably won’t be the case for the Kang variant that they see next on the big screen.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Reveals Whether Steve Rogers Created a Nexus Event in Avengers: Endgame

While Loki did manage to dive headfirst into the time-traveling rules of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sci-fi plot device wasn't something entirely new to the franchise. A few years prior, Avengers: Endgame set the stage with a time-traveling plot through the Quantum Realm. In fact, there was a moment at the end where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was charged with returning the Infinity Stones to their moments in time before opting to stay in the past and living a full life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUNGLE CRUISE Star Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Boarded The Movie And Praises BLACK ADAM Director

Like Pirates of the Caribbean before it, Jungle Cruise is based on one of Disneyland's most famous theme park rides. It's not easy to create a narrative that actually works with a project like this one, but director Jaume Collet-Serra manages to make it look effortless (you can find that out for yourselves by watching the movie in theaters or on Disney+'s Premier Access now).
Comicsdisneydining.com

New “Loki” Miss Minutes Behind The Scenes Video Released

Disney has released a new look at how they created Miss Minutes for Loki. In the clip, Lorraine Cink talking with Brad Parker, who was the VFX Supervisor on Marvel Studios’ Loki, about VFX magic that went into bringing characters like Miss Minutes and the Time Keepers to life. All...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Loki director has perfect response to misogynist troll who accused her of ruining Marvel character

Marvel’s Loki might have concluded its first season and set up the next major antagonist in the MCU but some fans clearly aren’t happy with how things played out. The show, which saw the God of Mischief attempting to topple the Time Variance Authority and discover who was behind the institution, was mostly well-received by Marvel fanatics but one person wasn’t happy and decided to troll its director Kate Herron.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Says Why They Had to Cut Plans for Rocket Raccoon Cameo

The first season of Loki featured a bunch of Loki Variants and even included the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Jonathan Majors. However, it almost included some other exciting cameos. There was almost more of Chris Hemsworth as Throg, and he's not the only one. The Loki episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled featured some concept art with a familiar face: Rocket Racoon. During a recent chat with The Direct, Loki director Kate Herron talked about the show's cut plans for the Guardians of the Galaxy character.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Will Smith Action Movie From John Wick Director Heading To Netflix

Will Smith is still one of the biggest stars in the industry and one of the modern era’s defining blockbuster action heroes, but his track record in the genre that first rocketed him to the top of the A-list has been somewhat spotty across the last few years. The Suicide...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Explains The Season 1 Finale’s Alternate TVA

In the age of streaming where buzz is arguably more important than ever in the social media era, it’s a testament to how deep Loki sunk its hooks into audiences everywhere that fans are still analyzing and dissecting every frame of the show, almost two weeks after the Season 1 finale.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Says He Who Remains Scripted The Entire Infinity Saga

When Loki and Sylvie took a trip to the Citadel at the End of Time in the Season 1 finale of Disney Plus’ most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe series, it changed the complexion of the franchise forever, thanks largely to the debut of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains. Some...
MoviesMovieWeb

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Confirms Role as Kang

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has confirmed that he is playing time-travelling Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania while visiting a comic book store. Shared on social media, the actor recently paid a visit to Golden Apple Comics, no doubt looking for some research material, and even signed some merchandise as Kang.

Comments / 0

Community Policy