Traffic

I-24 eastbound reopened following after multi-vehicle collision

By Clayton Hester
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - The crash site is cleared and one lane eastbound is reopened, according to the Kentucky Transportation Department. Just past Exit 4, a multi-vehicle collision had completely shut down I-24. Paducah Police Department investigated using a crash reconstruction. A motorcycle was involved in the crash.

