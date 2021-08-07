Cancel
Motorcyclists and International Volleyball Hall of Fame team up for charity ride

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Motorcycle riders teamed up with the International Volleyball Hall of Fame for the third annual charity ride for Our Military Kids. This event raises awareness and funds for the organization, Our Military Kids and the museum, an organization that helps families of wounded veterans and national guard reservists, so they can have grants for extracurricular activities.

