The Allentown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in downtown Allentown. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 400 block of North Church Street, police said. Upon arrival, there was only one man on the scene, and he had sustain gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening, and the man was transported to a local hospital by Allentown EMS, police said.