Special thanks to Caleb Nale of Beware of Bulldogs podcast for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Fresno State roster. Listen HERE. Nota bene: While Oregon opens its season against Fresno St on September 4th, the Bulldogs’ season opener will be a “week 0” game against the UConn Huskies on August 28th. I have all six games of Fresno St’s 2020 season charted, but since I’ll have a full FBS game with their actual 2021 two-deep to review then, I’ll reserve commentary on the team’s personnel and playcalling effectiveness for my film study preview the week of the game. This article will simply outline the state of the Bulldogs’ roster going into Fall camp, and which positions are settled or have contests as departures and transfers change the picture from 2020.