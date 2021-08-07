Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

3 Reasons Why The Mercedes S680 Guard Is Better Than A Lamborghini

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just a couple of days ago, we reported on the quiet release of the newest addition to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class range. It's not the sort of vehicle you'll see on a build & price configurator, nor will you find one on a dealership forecourt. One of the lesser-known services that Mercedes offers is that of building specially-adapted armored limousines, and the latest is called the S680 Guard 4MATIC. It costs more than some supercars, but it also can do things no supercar can. Grenades? A walk in the park. AR fire? A breeze. This car is the definition of badass, so here are three reasons that it's cooler than a Lambo.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Lamborghinis#The Mercedes Benz S Class#S680 Guard#Vpam#Italian#Maybach#Subaru#Michelin Pax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Buying CarsTop Speed

A Very Special Maybach 57S Coupe Never Made It To It’s Original Buyer For The Craziest Reason

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.
CarsTop Speed

Would You Rock This Honda Turned Lamborghini?

Dream Customs can transform your eight-generation Honda Civic into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Many enthusiasts and tuning studios have entertained the idea of building a supercar replica. At least on paper, the idea of a budget supercar, or at least something that resembles one, is an appealing one. But oftentimes, there are certain restraints, usually stemming from the platform used. The Honda Civic seems to have always been a good base for any supercar replica and the Indian tuning studio Dream Customs has used one to make what seems a perfect recreation of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, at least from a distance.
Buying Carscarthrottle.com

200-Mile Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Is Italian V12 Perfection

This stunning one-owner Murcielago is currently up for sale, and it needs to be driven. There’s a lot of low-mileage stuff coming up for sale at the moment. A near-pristine 7,000-mile Toyota Supra and a VW Golf GTI 25th Anniversary edition with just EIGHT miles on the clock have graced these pages in recent days, and now an as-new Lamborghini Murcielago has caught our attention.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini's First Luxury Yacht Has Been Delivered

These days, just owning a supercar is not enough. Ideally, you need to have a few exotics and super sports cars laying around the garage, and if you can manage a private plane paired to your Porsche, that's even better. But if you have a private plane and are a big fan of Lamborghini, you may be interested in the company's 4000-horsepower luxury yacht, of which only 63 are being produced. It's called the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, and the first example of this ultra-limited production run has now been completed and delivered to its owner, just a year on from its public unveiling.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This 880-HP Mercedes AMG GT R Roadster Makes A Black Series Look Tame

When you imagine a tuned Mercedes-AMG product, you'll most likely think of Brabus, a company whose creations are insanely fast and designed to look wild from any angle. But if you prefer more of a performance focus than an aesthetic one and want to make a base-model AMG as fast as a Ferrari, Posaidon is the tuner to turn to. The company's enhancements are good enough to make the A45 S a Porsche rival on the Ring, and now it has turned its attention to another Mercedes-AMG machine, specifically the GT R Roadster. As standard, this car's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, but with the Posaidon touch, those numbers jump - a lot.
CarsCarscoops

You Can Now Turn Your Toyota Venza Into A Lamborghini Urus – Sort Of

A Japanese tuner by the name of Albermo has just launched a bodykit for the Toyota Venza that turns it into a pretend Lamborghini Urus. The tuner first came onto our radar in May 2020 when it launched a Urus-inspired bodykit for the Toyota RAV4. That kit looked a little odd, to put things lightly, but this new kit for the Venza looks more refined and more accurately mimics the edgy exterior design of the Lamborghini.
CarsCarscoops

Liberty Walk’s Final Lamborghini Aventador Bodykit Is Its Craziest To Date

Liberty Walk has just unveiled the latest, greatest, and final bodykit they will offer for the Lamborghini Aventador. As production of the Aventador nears its end after more than a decade, the Japanese tuner has sent things out with a bang through the launch of its Silhouette Works GT-EVO bodykit, limited to just 20 examples worldwide.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Lamborghini Aventador Wears A Special Body Kit

As a special send-off for its flagship supercar, the 2022 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster is limited to only 250 units. The Ultimae is the ultimate expression of the Aventador, with 769 horsepower from its shouty V12 engine, the most ever in an Aventador. While most owners will fight to get their hands on one of the 350 coupes or 250 roadsters, a Lamborghini collector in the United Kingdom wanted to celebrate the Aventador in a different way.
Carswardsauto.com

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Smarter Than Us, or at Least Me

WESTERLY, RI – I think I’m reasonably intelligent but am feeling less so after spending a few days in the fully redesigned seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. Stuttgart’s flagship car – an aspirational vehicle for generations of C-suite executives around the world – is what it’s always been: an engineering marvel intended to demonstrate technologies for the first time, several years before mainstream vehicle owners get a chance to experience them.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Teases First-Ever Electric Maybach And A 750-Mile EV

Mercedes-Benz made huge news today, announcing it would go all-electric by 2030. As part of this plan, every new vehicle launched after 2025 will be electric-only, underpinned by one of three new electric architectures. Medium to large passenger cars will use the MB.EA platform, vans/commercial vehicles will use the VAN.EA platform, and the AMG department will get a dedicated AMG.EA platform.
CarsTruth About Cars

Locked Up: Mercedes-Benz to Charge for Access to EQS’ Rear-Wheel Steering

If you want the more-advanced version of the rear-wheel steering system on the Mercedes-Benz EQS, and you live in Germany, prepare to pony up to unlock the software. It will cost you about $575 a year to get an over-the-air update that will unlock the 10-degree rear-wheel-steering system. Unless you sign up for a three-year subscription, in which case you’ll pay a bit over $1,300, which is a bit of a discount in terms of per-year rate.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Super Rare Road-Legal Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Is A $10 Million Bargain

If you're looking for something rare and very expensive, there are loads of options out there, from a Bugatti EB110 SS to a BMW-Glas V8. But neither the exceptional Bugatti nor the obscure Bimmer is as special or as expensive as the car we have here today. This is a 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Strassenversion (street version), and it's one of just 26 ever produced (a single roadster was built).
Buying CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Incredibly rare Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR heads to auction

In the world of Mercedes-Benz performance cars, one in particular stands above the others. Back in the late 90s, Mercedes and AMG teamed up well before they were essentially the same company as they are now. The results that tie up in 1997 was a very short run of the iconic Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR. To say the vehicle was a racing car that also happens to be street legal would be an understatement.
Mercedes, TXCarscoops

The New Mercedes S 680 Guard 4MATIC Is A Luxurious Armored Vehicle

Mercedes has quietly introduced the new S 680 Guard 4MATIC. Designed to appeal to business leaders, celebrities and heads of state, the model is an armored luxury sedan which mixes passenger comfort with maximum production. While the automaker is being tight-lipped, German publications are reporting the car is based on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy