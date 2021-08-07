Notre Dame football: Jarrett Patterson returns to center, opening job at guard

The Notre Dame football team had one of the best offensive lines in college football in 2020, and hopefully, that trend continues in 2021. Last season, Jarrett Patterson was the starting center for the Notre Dame football team, and he was darn good at his job. In fact, Patterson was one of the best centers in the country before his injury, and in 2021, was the only returning starter from an offensive line unit that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.