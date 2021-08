There’s a rhythm to fighting the Noise, a pulse that goes beyond the click of a stylus or the press of a button. Every battle in The World Ends With You requires that you spread your attention across multiple bodies, multiple means of engagement, and most practically, across the Nintendo DS’s two screens. The current versions of the game, on Switch and mobile, remove this element. Everything you need to see is on one axis of engagement, a screen unsplit. The most daring things about The World Ends With You are absent from its remakes. That’s a damn shame.