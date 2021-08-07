Genshin Impact Lost Riches Special Treasure: How to Find

Looking for the Genshin Impact Electroculus locations in Inazuma? Now that the Genshin Impact 2.0 update is here, we can finally explore Inazuma, the chain of islands that is the home of the Electro Archon. There's plenty to do in the update, including new Archon and world quests, but if you want to start powering up the Statue of the Seven in the new region in exchange for Adventure Rank experience, Electro Sigils, Primogems, and Shrine of Depths key, the following Genshin Impact Electroculus maps will help you out.