Roanoke, VA

Engagement: Heitman-Shultz

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. — Jessica Heitman and Derek Shultz, of Roanoke, Va., are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. Heitman is the daughter of Jim and Melisa Heitman, Malinta. She is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and earned an engineering degree from the University of Toledo and her master’s in business from the University of Findlay. She is employed as a senior project engineer with Ulliman Schutte Construction Company.

