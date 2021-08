On Saturday, either Bellator MMA’s greatest fighter will pad his all-timer résumé, or the hottest young prospect in the sport will snare his first major title. The Bellator 263 main event on July 31 features the final match of Bellator’s featherweight grand prix, with defending champ Patricio Freire set to meet 17-0 wunderkind A.J. McKee. It is by acclamation the biggest fight in Bellator’s history: the pound-for-pound stalwart who somehow continues to improve with each fight, against the undefeated phenom who has blown through every new challenge with style and ease.