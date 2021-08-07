Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for west central Kansas. Target Area: Greeley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Greeley County through 430 PM MDT At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tribune, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Greeley County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH