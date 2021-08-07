Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 309 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Douglas and Pirtleville.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
