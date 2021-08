SEDALIA, Mo. – The Missouri State Fair kicks off later this week. With more than 300,000 people are expected to attend, officials plan to push COVID safety and vaccination. Last year, the fair took a different route with no concerts, grandstand events, or carnival, just a youth livestock show. This year, it’s back to normal, but fairgoers will also be able to fund hundreds of hand sanitizer stations, masks, and even a COVID vaccine on the fairgrounds.