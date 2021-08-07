The 10 biblical plagues of Florida | Column

Charlton Heston plays Moses in "The Ten Commandments." [ File photo ]

I was raised Catholic, but with a Protestant father, and a Jewish grandmother, so religious tolerance was drummed into me early. To me, there is no Old Testament or New Testament. It is all one thing: a story of redemption.

From the Jewish tradition, one thing most appeals to me. It’s the narrative that human beings can wrestle with angels, that we can argue with God. No one does this better than Job, who suffers unimaginable losses, time and again, even though he is a just man. “Hey, God,” he says, more or less. “What’s up with that?”

Most human beings on the face of the Earth have it much worse than I do, but that is not stopping me from feeling a bit like Job these days. I have a feeling we all do. A global pandemic will do that to you.

In October 1956, I was 8 years old. Don Larsen had just pitched a perfect game in the World Series for the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers, so I was inclined to believe in miracles.

My parents took us to the Beacon Theater in Port Washington on Long Island to see the movie everyone was talking about back at St. Aidan Catholic School: The Ten Commandments, starring Charlton Heston as Moses.

(It must be noted that although Heston would one day become leader of the National Rifle Association, in this Biblical epic, he never fired a shot. He got by with a staff.)

The movie was so long — three hours — that it required an intermission. More candy! It was a thrilling experience for a kid like me, full of grand spectacle and amazing special effects. Wow, they parted the Red Sea.

Based upon the book of Exodus, the story describes how Moses, raised in the court of the Pharaoh, came to discover his secret Jewish heritage (as I would years later) and led the Jewish people out of slavery. Let my people go, indeed.

But the Pharaoh (played magnificently by Yul Brynner) is stubborn. As the story goes, the God of Moses wears away the reluctance of the Pharaoh by imposing upon Egyptians the Ten Plagues. In case you have not committed them to memory, here they are in order:

Turning water to blood, frogs, lice or gnats, flies, death of livestock, boils, thunderstorm of hail and fire, locusts, three days of darkness, death of the firstborn.

Passover marks the protection of the Jewish people from this last devastating catastrophe.

I was struck by the actual biblical description of the first plague:

This is what the Lord says: “By this you will know that I am the Lord: With the staff that is in my hands I will strike the water of the Nile, and it will be changed into blood. The fish in the Nile will die, and the river will stink and the Egyptians will not be able to drink its water.”

People of the Gulf Coast of Florida, does this passage strike you as familiar? Red Tide? Dead fish? Big stink?

Let’s see if we can list nine more Plagues of Florida: mosquitoes, flies, sharks, endless storms, floods and fires, dangerous heat and humidity, gun violence, economic recession, and, yes, a pandemic that struck us hard once, taking our old; and now, because we wouldn’t listen, it has struck again, threatening our young.

Where is Job to argue with God for us, to beg for some relief? The loss of paradise is an old, old story, right out of Genesis, the prelude to every biblical story that follows. Doesn’t it feel right here in Florida that we are losing paradise again?

I don’t blame our plagues on God, and I am trying to resist the temptation to blame it on the Pharaoh.

Yes, Moses, please, talk to the Pharoah. Persuade him to help make things better. Wear him down. You’ll find him in Tallahassee — if he’s not in Texas or Utah. As you travel north toward the state capital, you may have to hold your nose against the Red Tide. Come to think of it, you may have to hold your nose again when you get there.

Roy Peter Clark is a contributing writer to the Tampa Bay Times. Contact him at rclark@poynter.org.