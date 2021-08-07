Opinion: CRT proponents reach for hearts as well as minds

So, at lunch last Sunday, I turned to a semi-reliable source on worlds I do not understand — my youngest son, now 29 — and asked him to define critical race theory.

Oh, that’s easy, he said. “White man bad.”

CRT is WMB, to stick with acronyms.

On a couple of prior occasions, I’ve waded into CRT, ever so slightly, because I knew a little about Legal Realism (Roscoe Pound, Felix Frankfurter, et. al.) and had delved some into Critical Studies (the precursor, more or less, to CRT) and figured I could handle this.

Wrong. It’s a moving target, for one thing. Whatever CRT might have been, as conjured up in America’s elite law schools a half century or so ago, the phrase has entered the public, political realm and given utility.

It’s being used, in other words, and the nomenclature — adjusted for tactical purposes, it appears — now includes “Critical Awareness” and “Social and Emotional Learning.”

There are differences, nuances, distinctions between these concepts and how they get implemented in Virginia’s public schools. But there’s a lot of overlap, too, along with an obvious zeal for conveyance.

You quickly notice that the “emotional learning” gets taught emotionally, with the same fervid advocacy one commonly associates with a tent rally. They’re reaching for the heart as much as the mind.

Funny, but I read once that the French Revolution was stoked, disproportionately, by shoe cobblers. These days the pitchforks get carried by public school teachers.

It’s a bit unnerving, when you see this stuff going on, but that may be generational. Thanks to the U.S. Air Force, I attended British and New England schools for my first eight grades of learning and the pedological techniques favored disciplined restraint.

Up to a point, I might add. If you stepped out of line at the Whitney Institute in Bermuda — should you know the island, it sits on Middle Road above the Flatts Village — you felt the swift sting of a ruler on the back on your hand.

The first time that happened I was halfway home before a teacher caught up with me. My reminders of the Minutemen impressed no one. Rule Britannia. (They made us sing that song every morning and I can to this day.)

I cannot say to what extent present points of emphasis on America’s racial travails have penetrated the minds of our children — the ones in the public schools, that is — and hesitate to characterize it. It’s profoundly easy these days to be misunderstood.

Besides, you can do that for yourself. Just sign up for the Virginia Department of Education’s “EdEquityVA Webinars,” watch them in action and come to your own conclusions.

The social and emotional learning (SEL), says DOE, “is the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.”

That’s a bunch but may represent the mandate that emerged from the General Assembly last year. If it strikes you as overcooked, that’s where you go to complain.

Much of it stems from a challenge to traditional historical perspectives — you know, the one where happy English-speaking settlers land at Jamestown and trade with happy natives.

Where this new thinking (often presented as the “truth”) gets off track, I think, is by shorting the variety of possibilities. You’d think it’s just a matter of substituting “B” for “A.”

Were it that simple, you could stop with historian C. Vann Woodward’s 1951 “Reunion & Reaction: The Compromise of 1877 and the End of Reconstruction” and feel you had a working understanding of the great undoing.

But if you then wade into Eric Foner’s 1988 “Reconstruction: America’s Unfinished Revolution 1863-1877” you will discover different perspectives. Same thing goes with Kate Masur’s recently released “Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement From the Revolution to Reconstruction.”

Of course, secondary education seldom gets this far into matters. At the Wing School in Sandwich, Massachusetts, it was all about Myles Standish and shut up. Go to Plymouth, look at the rock. You didn’t get the three ships or even Pocahontas.

Here’s the thing: By fifth grade, most of us could distinguish between the brave and the eccentric, the valuable and the nonsensical personalities presiding over class. That’s still true for students, I suspect. They tend to get it.

Nevertheless, all this missionary remaking of the world bears watching.

After writing editorials for the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot in the 1980s, Gordon C. Morse wrote speeches for Gov. Gerald L. Baliles, then spent nearly three decades working on behalf of corporate and philanthropic organizations, including PepsiCo, CSX, Tribune Co., the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and Dominion Energy. His email address is gordonmorse@msn.com .