Special Weather Statement issued for Larue, Marion, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larue; Marion; Nelson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nelson, east central Larue and northwestern Marion Counties through 630 PM EDT At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Lebanon, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Marion, south central Nelson and east central Larue Counties, including the following locations... Loretto, Saint Francis, Holy Cross, Gethsemane, Raywick, Dant, Nerinx, Saint Mary, New Hope and Burkes Spring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH