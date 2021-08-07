Cancel
Fresno County, CA

Air Quality Alert issued for Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Fresno; Kern; Kings; Madera; Merced; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tulare The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert August 7, 2021, due to smoke impacts from wildfires in northern California and other fires in Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Valley portion of Kern Counties. This Air Quality Alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air District office. Modesto 209-557-6400, Fresno 559-230-6000, Bakersfield 661-392-5500 Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.

alerts.weather.gov

