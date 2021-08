Fortnite has featured content based on AMC's The Walking Dead in the past, but it appears that more could be on the way based on the show's upcoming season. According to prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, some form of glider related to the series has been discovered in the game's files, which will have "torches/fire on it." The leaker also believes this could lead to more skins based on the show. Until Epic Games makes an official announcement regarding crossover content however, fans should take this with a grain of salt. While @HYPEX tends to be a very reliable source, a lot can change behind the scenes!