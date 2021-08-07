'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Teases Own TV Series Amid Fallout With Co-Star Mike Wolfe

"American Pickers" has followed the exploits of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country in hopes of unearthing valuable antiques since 2010. Season 22 of the show premiered in 2021 as both hosts endured personal turmoil. Frank stepped away from the show to address health issues, and Mike continued filming as he went through a divorce with Jodi Catherine Wolfe, per Cinema Blend. Mike and Jodi, who have a daughter together, were married in 2012 but had been separated since June 2020. In March of 2020, the couple had "entered a collaborative family law participation agreement," per People. As covered by TMZ, by November the two decided to officially call it quits, as Jodi filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." That divorce, however, was not the only news the outlet reported about Mike's love life.