'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Teases Own TV Series Amid Fallout With Co-Star Mike Wolfe

By Daniel S. Levine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer American Pickers star Frank Fritz now believes he should have his own television series after seeing the support he received after the History Channel and former co-star Mike Wolfe confirmed he would not be returning. Fritz said last month he had not spoken with Wolfe in two years, accusing Wolfe of never reaching out to him after he had back surgery. On July 21, Wolfe and History confirmed Fritz has left the show for good in a statement Fritz later called "bulls—."

