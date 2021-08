What did the M’s big series win over the A’s get them? It improved their playoff odds at the margins, sure, but it gave a real shot in the arm to the team’s confidence, and, perhaps just as critically, it gave them some breathing room. I’m sure the clubhouse is all-in for this series against Houston, but winning against the A’s means the M’s don’t absolutely NEED to win this one. They can catch their breath and do something they haven’t had the opportunity to do in a few years: do some scoreboard watching.