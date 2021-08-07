Cancel
Cardinals' Daniel Ponce de Leon: Playing catch Saturday

 2 days ago

Ponce de Leon (shoulder) is going through intake protocols and will play catch Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Ponce de Leon recently completed four rehab outings, and he threw 39 pitches (25 strikes) in 1.2 innings during his most recent appearance. The righty is close to returning from the 10-day injured list, and the team's doctors will evaluate him following Saturday's throwing session.

