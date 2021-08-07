Cancel
Colorado State

Previewing the final portion of CSU football’s 2021 schedule

By gqlshare
The Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a respectable nonconference slate, the Colorado State football team will experience what could very well transpire as a warm greeting to Mountain West play. Wrapping up October’s portion of its 12-game 2021 schedule, CSU opens league festivities with two seemingly winnable contests in a three-week span upon battling a pair of recent basement-dwellers in New Mexico and Utah State –– who combined to post a 3-10 record over 2020’s condensed campaign.

