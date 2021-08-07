Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels Jackson County Fair show due to band member testing positive for COVID-19
JACKSON, MI — Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have canceled their performance at the Jackson County Fair due to COVID-19. The band announced at 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, via its Facebook page that they will be unable to perform their next four scheduled shows. Among the performances was one scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, as part of the 167th annual Jackson County Fair.www.mlive.com
Comments / 9