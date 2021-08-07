Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MI

Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels Jackson County Fair show due to band member testing positive for COVID-19

By Cole Waterman
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, MI — Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have canceled their performance at the Jackson County Fair due to COVID-19. The band announced at 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, via its Facebook page that they will be unable to perform their next four scheduled shows. Among the performances was one scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, as part of the 167th annual Jackson County Fair.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 9

MLive

MLive

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Health
Jackson County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Jackson County, MI
Government
Jackson County, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Medlocke
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#The Band#Covid 19#Jackson Mi#Southern#Christian#Mercyme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Jackson County, MIPosted by
MLive

Toby Keith dined on foot-long chili cheese dogs, burgers from Rudy’s Drive-In before Jackson concert

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Before he took the stage at the Jackson County Fair on Sunday, Toby Keith grabbed a bite at an iconic Jackson County restaurant. The workers at Rudy’s Drive-In, 4061 Page Ave. in Michigan Center, were stunned when a runner came in requesting a to-go order for the country singer Aug. 8, said Nicolle Barton, manager and the namesake for the restaurant.
Frankenmuth, MIPosted by
MLive

Animal-free vintage circus coming to Frankenmuth River Place Shops

FRANKENMUTH, MI — An animal-free circus is coming to Michigan’s Little Bavaria. Circus Kirkus, “a jubilant and whimsical vintage circus,” will perform eight shows per week between Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Sunday, Sept.19, at Frankenmuth River Place Shops, 925 S. Main St. “This wunderbar show has been created by former...

Comments / 9

Community Policy