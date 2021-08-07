Dr Disrespect Blasts Trend of Opening Loot Boxes on Streams

The upcoming PlayStation 5 horror title Abandoned, which is being developed by Blue Box Game Studios, has been one of the most talked-about games of the summer. Much of this talk has centered around a litany of strange coincidences that have appeared in relation to the project and famed developer Hideo Kojima. And while Blue Box has made clear on multiple occasions that Kojima isn't involved with Abandoned in any capacity, some fans have still been trying to connect the dots. Now, a strange new connection has been discovered which has many putting on their tin foil hats all over again.