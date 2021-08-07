The Suicide Squad: Flula Borg Gained 25 Pounds of Muscle to Play Javelin

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has finally arrived, and viewers are definitely going to be breaking down a lot of elements of the DC Comics blockbuster. Even before the film's first trailers debuted, the idea of its ensemble cast and madcap plot definitely resonated with viewers — and thankfully, the film's story arguably exceeded fans' expectations. While there are some elements of The Suicide Squad that are just too epic for words at this moment, here's what you need to know about how its one-of-a-kind conclusion unfolds. Obviously, major spoilers for The Suicide Squad below! Only look if you want to know!