The Suicide Squad: Flula Borg Gained 25 Pounds of Muscle to Play Javelin
The Suicide Squad is the latest comic book movie to hit theatres and it's being met with high praise from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "exhilarating and emotional." In addition to The Suicide Squad being a super fun time, it's also been a delight learning about how the vast cast of actors prepared for their roles. Recently, comedian Flula Borg (Javelin) spoke with Men's Journal and revealed he gained 25 pounds of muscle for the role.comicbook.com
